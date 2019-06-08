Erie gains 40 new citizens following today’s naturalization ceremony

Nearly 40 people became American citizens today during a naturalization ceremony. Over 20 different countries were represented in this morning’s ceremony.

Mayor Joe Schember says that this is one of his favorite days because it brings a unique group to the city with different perspectives.

One of those new citizens, Doan Cessna, explained her excitement following her naturalization. “I am very honored and excited to become a US citizen. It’s a dream come true.”

Five different judges presided over today’s ceremony.

