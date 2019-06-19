Erie Maritime Museum host hands-on exhibit for War of 1812 Anniversary

The Erie community got a chance to commemorate the 207th Anniversary of the Declaration of War on Great Britain.
The Erie Maritime Museum offered hands-on exhibits that showed visitors how ships from that time operated. Attendees were able to pack sea bags, learn how to work the ropes of the ship and lift a 12 pound cannon ball.
A volunteer at the museum says it is important for people to know the historical impact the war of 1812 had on America.

