Erie Police Look for Driver in Early Morning Crash

Erie Police are looking for the driver who caused damage to a home early Wednesday morning. It happened just after 1am when calls came in for a car into a house. Police say the vehicle slammed into the rear of a home in the 11-hundred block of cascade street - causing damage to the house. Witnesses say they saw a Jeep Wrangler speeding away from the scene however police did locate the car moments later a few blocks away. The driver had apparently abandoned the car. They towed the car for evidence. A building inspector was sent out to determine the structural integrity of the home following the crash. No one was inside the house when the crash occurred.