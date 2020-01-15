Erie Police Look for Driver in Early Morning Crash

Pictures of the damage from the crash happening at 1102 Cascade early Wednesday morning (1/15/20). Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene.
   Erie Police are looking for the driver who caused damage to a home
early Wednesday morning.  It happened just after 1am when calls came
in for a car into a house.  Police say the vehicle slammed into the
rear of a home in the 11-hundred block of cascade street - causing
damage to the house.

   Witnesses say they saw a Jeep Wrangler speeding away from the scene 
however police did locate the car moments later a few blocks away.  The 
driver had apparently abandoned the car.  They towed the car for 
evidence.  A building inspector was sent out to determine the 
structural integrity of the home following the crash.  No one was 
inside the house when the crash occurred.

