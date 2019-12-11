Erie students to benefit from telepresence grant

Erie Students who cannot make it to the classroom, will soon be able to participate from home.

Local lawmakers announcing today that a $17,894 grant from the state department of education will fund telepresence systems.

Telepresence systems are described as equipment that provides nearly life like, interactive audio and video between class and a students home.

State representatives Pat Harkins and Bob Merski both D-Erie announcing today.

State Representative Merski says “Learning is a dynamic process that goes well beyond the curriculum. It involves interacting with the teacher and peers and the chance to actively participate in the lesson. It means inclusion. I know based on my years teaching how important this is, and I’m so glad we’ll be able to make this technology available to students in our community.”

Pat Harkins says ““In the past, students with serious illnesses or other conditions that kept them out of the classroom simply missed that time, often with lasting consequences to their academic records,”

“Those absences also created an extra burden on teachers to develop additional assignments and lesson plans. Access to this technology will be a game changer for these students and their teachers.”

The funding is part of a $300,000 package of Keystone Telepresence grants.