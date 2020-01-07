Fairview School Board held a public hearing to discuss possible high school renovation

The Fairview School District held a public hearing to discuss a possible renovation to the High School.

School Officials said the overall cost would be around $50 million but in phases. Some problems the school board is battling are lack of windows in classrooms, metal doors that need to be replaced, and noise easily travelling from classroom to classroom.

“It’s time to renovate and add to this High School,” said President of Fairview School District Alan Natalie. Voting will be done on the approval of this project early this year.