Festival of Trees transformed into Festival After Dark

People got all dressed up tonight for a new tonight called the Festival After Dark. It was held at the Bayfront Convention Center.

The Festival of Trees event was transformed into an after-dark experience. Guests had the chance to enjoy tastings of local spirits, adult train rides, appetizers and they even got to dance in the gallery of trees. Organizers said this event helps start the holiday season with a little magic.

“It’s a lot of work for a lot of people, a lot of contributors, people that not only support nursing but health care.” said Charmaine Rohan, the director of cardiovascular service at St. Vincent hospital.

The Festival After Dark event benefits nurse education at Saint Vincent Hospital