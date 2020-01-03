Fill a Glass with Hope 2020 kickoff

Pennsylvania First Lady Frances Wolf said she and her husband, Governor Tom Wolf, have made “alleviating hunger in Pennsylvania has been a personal priority… for many years.”

Today, she, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, fromer NFL star, Jason Brown, dairy industry leader, Feeding PA food bank leaders, Ms. Senior America, Esmeralda Ybarra Hetrick and more celebrated the 2020 Fill a Glass with Hope campaign kickoff with a milkshake toast.

First Lady Wolf noted that 1.5 million Pennsylvanians are currently food insecure. Fill a Glass with Hope is a charitable fresh milk distribution program to help combat that insecurity.

This program launched in 2015 in Central Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh. By 2016, it expanded becoming the first statewide charitable fresh milk distribution program in the nation. It has provided more than 14 million servings of milk to families in need since the beginning.

The 2020 campaign launched Friday with more than $160,000 in major donations.

Secretary Redding applauded the hardworking dairy farm professionals and the 6,200 dairy farm families of Pennsylvania for their work and commitment. Dairy farming is Pennsylvania’s largest segment of its agriculture industry.

After the celebratory milkshake toast and ringing of the bell to officially open the PA Farm Show Food Court, celebrities joined in to tackles hunger as Celebrity Milkshake Servers at the PA Dairymen’s Association Milkshake booth.

