Fire Chief calls Roosevelt Middle School fire ‘suspicious’

One UPMC Hamot employee's legacy lives on after losing her life last week. Mary Desin served as a nurse at the hospital for over 30 years and, when leaving work last week, she experienced a fatal medical incident. Her co-workers honored her today.

As Mary worked on saving the lives of many during her time as a nurse, she did the same after her death. She donated numerous organs to others and, as she was being taken to the operating room, over 100 hospital employees lined the halls to say their final goodbyes.

One long-time co-worker, Senior Professional Staff Nurse Donny McDowell, says she is proof that the work of a nurse never ends. "It's not about yourself; it's about the people who are around you. It's become a very 'me' world, but Mary was a nurse and she put other people before herself and even in her death she put others before herself. One of the things I said to her in my final goodbye is, 'you're taking your nursing skills where they aren't need anymore.'"

If you look at the top of UPMC Hamot's building, there are blue and green lights, which are lit up after an organ transplant. However, in honor of the long-time employee, they lit up the lights on Monday for her donation and from now on, the hospital will turn on the lights for 24 hours after an organ retrieval in Mary's honor.