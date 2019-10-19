Firefighters teach families about fire prevention tips

In effort to prevent a fire tragedy from ever happening again in Erie, children and families gathered at the Booker T. Washington Center to learn about the importance of fire safety.

Lieutenant Charles Campbell, Erie Fire Department says, “In general, just to have a plan to get smoke detectors in your house, practice getting out of the house if there was something that was going on,” Campbell said.

Kids had the opportunity to ask firefighters first hand questions about their gear, truck and fire safety.

The event helped bridge any questions you may have about your home.

The American Red Cross was also on site to teach families about recovery services.

Richard Glober, parent, says, “It’s important so the children can understand their safety. We’re teaching them about how to be safe in their homes so they can learn about having protection,” Glober said.

The Erie Fire Department wants to remind kids the importance of fire safety rules and what to look out for in the instance of a fire.

“You want to put a plan together with your children, show them where the smoke detectors are. Push a button and let them hear what a smoke detector is. Show them where to keep the doors and bedrooms closed if there was a fire how you’d get out of that house,” Campbell added.