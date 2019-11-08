First Snowfall of the Season

Just as the season goes from “Boo” to ” fa-la-la” the snow is starting to hit the Erie region. According to action news meteorologist, the Snowbelt areas like Edinboro could see three to seven inches of accumulation.

“I came back in the afternoon and it was snowing… It’s a little chilly out. It’s too early for the snow,” said Sophomore Tanner Wells.

Students we talked with said that they’re just as worried about the ice as they are the snow. No need to worry, PennDot crews have already hit the roads spreading ice.

PennDot also urging drivers to take caution when driving. Most of the tips common sense, if you see a truck plowing keep six car lengths away. Safety tips for drivers…Use your defroster and wipers before hitting the roads. During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely get as far off the road, and always buckle up.