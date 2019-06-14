Flag Day celebrations around the area

Today is Flag Day, a day set aside to honor “Old Glory”

More than one thousand VFW members have gathered at the Courtyard Merriott on upper Peach Street for the 100th convention of the V-F-W. The convention has been underway for a week and is geared towards the nomination and installation of new officers. Members will also reflect on Flag Day and what Old Glory means to them.

Flag Day was officially recognized by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 to mark the Day the 2nd Continental Congress selected the American flag.

There are several Flag Day ceremonies taking place around the nation today, including several in our area.

