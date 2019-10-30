Former PSU wrestler Bo Nickal wins U23 World Championship

Former Penn State national champion Bo Nickal continued adding to his resume Wednesday.

The three-time NCAA champion defeated his Russian opponent 12-2 in the finals in Budapest as part of the United World Wrestling U23 Senior World Championships.

All of the competitors have an age requirement of being under 23-years-old.

Nickal missed out on the senior world team falling to eventual world champion J’Den Cox in a best-of-three match series at Final X.

Nickal also took home the Hodge Trophy in his final year competing or Penn State.