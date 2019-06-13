Free fishing contest Saturday at Camp Sherwin

Breaking News
You can grab your fishing pole and head to Camp Sherwin to win some prizes this weekend at the annual Fishing Derby.

It’s a family-friendly event where kids 3-15 are invited to cast a line into Shaper Pond and try to catch the big one.

The Fishing Derby is this Saturday at Camp Sherwin on West Lake Road in Lake City. Registration begins at 9:30am and it’s free for everyone.

