Free fishing contest Saturday at Camp Sherwin

If you're in the Meadville area this week, keep an eye to the sky. The Thurston Classic is back for another year.

The four days of ballooning kicks off with the night glow tomorrow night. Hot air balloons are inflated and tethered down, appearing as giant light bulbs floating in the sky.

It all happens at Robertson Field at Allegheny College.

Wrapping up Sunday morning with a bean bag toss as pilots attempt to hit their marks from their balloons.