Free fishing contest Saturday at Camp Sherwin

You can grab your fishing pole and head to Camp Sherwin to win some prizes this weekend at the annual Fishing Derby.
It’s a family-friendly event where kids 3-15 are invited to cast a line into Shaper Pond and try to catch the big one.
The Fishing Derby is this Saturday at Camp Sherwin on West Lake Road in Lake City. Registration begins at 9:30am and it’s free for everyone.
