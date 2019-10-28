Just before 1:30am several fire departments responded to a garage fire at 240 Broad Street in Saegertown. The heat from the fire was so intense that is heavily damaged a neighboring home.
Crews were able to put the fire out quickly. No injuries were reported. A fire inspector is expected to be on scene later today to help determine what cause the fire.
Garage destroyed by fire, nearby home damaged
Just before 1:30am several fire departments responded to a garage fire at 240 Broad Street in Saegertown. The heat from the fire was so intense that is heavily damaged a neighboring home.