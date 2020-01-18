I-90 Closed from exit 45 to the New York State Line

Both lanes of Interstate 90 eastbound are closed in Erie County from Exit 45 (Route 20, North East) to the New York state line due to a multiple vehicle crash.

A speed reduction of 45 miles per hour and commercial vehicle right-lane restriction remain in place for the remainder of Interstate 90, as well as Interstates 86, 79 and 80 in northwest region of Pennsylvania.

The roadway is expected to reopen later today.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

