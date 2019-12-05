Investigators ID accident victim

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

State police investigators have identified the victim of a Wednesday afternoon traffic accident as 21-year old Matthew Gottschling. He was the driver of one of two vehicles involved in the crash on Bliley Road in Greene Township.

Those investigators believe that Gottschling and a female passenger were travelling south on Bliley Road when the vehicle encountered a curve, sliding off the road and striking a guard rail before going back onto the road striking the second vehicle.

Neither Gottschling nor his passenger, a 20-year old woman were wearing restraints. Gottschling was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital.

A woman driver and a child passenger in the second vehicle were both restrained and their injuries were reported as minor.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar