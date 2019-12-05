Investigators ID accident victim

State police investigators have identified the victim of a Wednesday afternoon traffic accident as 21-year old Matthew Gottschling. He was the driver of one of two vehicles involved in the crash on Bliley Road in Greene Township.

Those investigators believe that Gottschling and a female passenger were travelling south on Bliley Road when the vehicle encountered a curve, sliding off the road and striking a guard rail before going back onto the road striking the second vehicle.

Neither Gottschling nor his passenger, a 20-year old woman were wearing restraints. Gottschling was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital.

A woman driver and a child passenger in the second vehicle were both restrained and their injuries were reported as minor.