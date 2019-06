It was a slow and precise job, but it went off like clockwork. Now a 25 ton diesel electric locomotive is on its way to Titusville.

The locomotive, which was built at GE, had been at the Lake Shore Railway Museum for the past 13 years. It was loaded onto the back of a trailer for the trip to Titusville. It will be part of “Diesel Days” a weekend event celebrating the internal combustion engine.

The locomotive will be back in North East following Diesel Days.