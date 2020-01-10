Learning about CBD during national CBD month

With the new year comes a new national month. January is known as national CBD month.

CBD is a compound from the hemp plant. The products made from CBD have little to no THC in them. CBD is used in products to reduce the effects of many common health problems.

There are a number of different types of products sold that contain CBD oil. We stopped at a CBD farm and a local CBD store to learn more about CBD and what is offered.

“We plan to do classes for anybody that is interested in taking CBD products or have any questions about current CBD products they’re taking. We want to inform them on things such as price, product quality, and stuff like that ” said Dan Babo, owner of Advanced Solutions CBD Center of Erie.

To view the full Digital Exclusive of this story, click here.