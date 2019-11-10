Man charged in Friday’s fatal shooting

Erie Police confirm that they have arrested 34 year-old Derrick Feilder in the fatal shooting that took place at 1440 West 35th street Friday evening.

Police were called to the scene around 7pm Friday following an altercation that resulted one man being shot outside of the home.

The victim, according to police, was a friend of a former room mate who was attempting to retrieve belongings from the home.

Feilder is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person. He is currently being held in the Erie County Prison. The name of the victim has not yet been released.