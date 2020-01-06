Mike Kelly on Iranian crisis

Here in northwestern Pennsylvania, U.S. Representative Mike Kelly says President Trump is taking bold steps for the future of our country.

The 16th District Republican adds he was also in Congress during President Obama’s decision to take out Osama bin Laden. Kelly argues that the United States cheered for the end of bin Laden’s terrorist ideals and believes General Soleimani has taken similar actions.

“The president’s move was a very bold move. It shows the United States in a leadership position, and when the United States is not in a leadership position, it creates a void at the top,” said Rep. Kelly.

Rep. Kelly added the U.S. fights threats everyday, whether Soleimani is in the picture or not.