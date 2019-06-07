Millcreek fire leaves resident homeless & firefighters injured

Officials are calling the early morning fire at a former Erie middle school suspicious. Around 6:45, fire crews were called to the former Roosevelt Middle School for reports of smoke coming from the building.

When crews arrived on scene, they discovered three separate fires. Crews say they had control rather quickly, but remained on the scene for several hours.

Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone says the fires are suspicious in nature. "Fire in the gymnasium, behind the bleachers and there was another fire in a room adjacent to that and another of books… suspicious. "

The Erie School District property has been vacant for more than a decade now.