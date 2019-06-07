Several firefighters are injured while taking down a fire in Millcreek.
That fire happening just before midnight on West Kelso Drive in Millcreek. Crews reported heavy fire at the home that had spread to the attic.
One person is left homeless as a result of that fire. The Red Cross was called in to assist the occupant of the home.
Chief of West Lake Fire Department Kirk McCaslin tells us, “Nobody was trapped, the occupant was outside when I arrived. Most of the cottage house was fully involved.”
The fire remains under investigation tonight.
Millcreek fire leaves resident homeless & firefighters injured
