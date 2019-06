The Millcreek School Board votes unanimously to begin renovation planning at the Erie County Vo-Tech.

That vote means Millcreek schools will pay $232,000 toward the cost of architecture and engineering on the project. Millcreek’s portion is about 36% of the total cost, and the largest share paid by any school district. If it happens as planned, the Vo-Tech upgrades will cost $32.5 million dollars.

In other business, the board also approved a $923,000 to McDowell’s baseball field.