Monster Truck Weekend at Lake Erie Speedway

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:
YourErie.com_-2806135855279222954

The All Star Monster Truck weekend takes over Lake Erie Speedway.

This is your chance to see the nation’s best monster trucks fly on a huge outdoor course with massive dirt jumps. The lineup of the monster trucks include “Quad Chaos” “Crushstation” “Lumberjack” and “Toxic”. New this year is “Pretty Wicked” with female driver Lindsey Rettew. There will be best trick competition, full throttle racing, and no rules freestyle throwdown.

The shows run Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday VIP gates open at 5pm. General admission is $20 for adults and teens, kids ages 3-12 is $10 and kids under 2 get in free.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story