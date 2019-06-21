Monster Truck Weekend at Lake Erie Speedway

The All Star Monster Truck weekend takes over Lake Erie Speedway.

This is your chance to see the nation’s best monster trucks fly on a huge outdoor course with massive dirt jumps. The lineup of the monster trucks include “Quad Chaos” “Crushstation” “Lumberjack” and “Toxic”. New this year is “Pretty Wicked” with female driver Lindsey Rettew. There will be best trick competition, full throttle racing, and no rules freestyle throwdown.

The shows run Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday VIP gates open at 5pm. General admission is $20 for adults and teens, kids ages 3-12 is $10 and kids under 2 get in free.