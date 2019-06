Erie’s very own Fuhrman’s Bakery decided to “bake” in the day with a sweet deal by taking $1 off when buying a box of a dozen donuts.



The bakery has a wide-variety of fried dough from normal sprinkled donuts to Maple Bacon donuts. Lori Bruno says they make all of their donuts from scratch.



On any given day they make about 40 dozen donuts, that’s about 480 donuts made per day.