An Erie organization is trying to bring the community together to celebrate Flag Day.
The Erie Chapter of the National Flag Foundation is hosting a Flag Day event next Friday. It will be held in Perry Square at 11:30am.
Organizers held a news conference today to go over details of the event. They encourage people to come out to honor the American Flag.
National Flag Foundation, Erie Chapter hosting Flag Day event
