Netflix tries to get its hands on pizza bomber case interviews with Marjorie Diehl Armstrong & her attorney

A program dedicated to helping children and their families grieve is thanking those who volunteer their time.

The Highmark Caring Place holding their 18th annual Volunteer Recognition Dinner Tuesday night at the Ambassador Conference Center. This year, close to 30 people who have been volunteering for five, ten or fifteen years were honored at tonight's dinner. Kristen Huber, a child grief specialist says, "our volunteers have dedicated over 7,000 hours in 2018 to the children and adults that came to our program hurting in a very significant way after someone in their life has died."