New improvements to East Dobbins Landing

In April of 2018, the Erie Port Authority adopted a masters development plan to enhance the experience on Dobbins Landing. The port is working on implementing a design services plan.

Brenda Sandberg says, “We are looking at the possibility of enclosing the seventeen foot deck of the bicentennial towers and enclose that for the purposes of providing additional space for retail, restaurants and other types of amenities.”

The Erie Port Authority will also be working on a separate project with a $1.6 million grant to help rebuild the northern deck wall on East Dobbins Landing.

The Erie Port Authority believes the rebuilding and enhancing will bring a lively experience to the bayfront and its restaurants.

“We think bringing additional massing with restaurants, retails, and other things to do will bring more people down to Dobbins Landing and only enhance the experience that currently exists there with other restaurants and offerings,” Sandberg added.

The first phase includes design features only. Future construction and estimates will be determined at a later day.

