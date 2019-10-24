Nittany Nation Now: Week 9

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Open enrollment for Medicare has begun and sign-ups for the Affordable Care Act will start soon, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, said Wednesday, adding that both programs are vital to the health of low-income border communities.

Cuellar spoke during a media conference call from Washington, D.C., in which he said the Trump administration has cut advertising for the ACA — also known as Obamacare — which President Donald Trump has openly criticized and repeatedly tried to get Congress to repeal.