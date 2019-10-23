Nittany Nation Update: October 22, 2019

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings' flag-draped casket was carried up the steps of the United States Capitol for a final goodbye to the country he served for more than 20 years.

The late lawmaker died unexpectedly last week at 68 years old. Cummings was given the rare honor to lie in state in National Staturay Hall Thursday, allowing colleagues, family and community members to pay their final respects.