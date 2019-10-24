Nittany Nation Update: October 23, 2019

Students, faculty and staff will not return to school this week due to a natural gas leak.

"When I got here, it smelled like eggs and onions." Tyla Lane, a junior at McDowell Senior High School, says. Tyla is one of thousands of students sent home early on Wednesday while National Fuel investigates the cause of the leak. Emily Fuller, a freshman, says "when we walked out of the gym there was a really strong smell of gas and it was kind of scary because you couldn't smell it on the inside, just on the outside, it was a little worrying."