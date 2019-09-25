Nittany Nation Update: September 25, 2019

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) -- The mother of the woman killed when a white supremacist crashed his car into counter protestors in Charlottesville in 2017 was in the nation's capital Wednesday.

Susan Bro joined lawmakers on Capitol Hill to urge the passage the "Jabara-Heyer NO HATE Act," named for her daughter, Heather Heyer. Although Heyer's murderer was prosecuted for hate crimes, it was not reported as a hate crime to the FBI.