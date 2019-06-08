No injuries reported in fire on West 32d Street

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

An overnight fire destroys a garage in Erie. Firefighters were called to the 900 block of West 32nd Street just after midnight.

Once on scene, they worked to contain the flames in the structure, which was separated from the home.

Firefighters were able to get the flames doused quickly and no injuries were reported.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story