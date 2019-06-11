North Coast Flight School takes off with AERO Camp

North Coast Flight School hosting the annual summer long camp, AERO Camp. Kids ages 12 – 16 are able to come out and learn the fundamentals of aviation to begin working towards a career in the industry. Camper goers will learn everything from flight controls to plotting flights.

The camp runs all summer long, until August 1st.

“These kids they decide at an early age if this is something they want to do,” said North Coast Flight School CEO, Gregory Hayes. “This is something that gets them into it without spending a fortune, or they can get exposed to this and see if this is what they want to do for a career. “

For more information visit http://flyerie.com/aerocamp.