Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy Students start online petition that claims it will stop the transfer of Dean James Vieira

Dylan Lyons & Alton Northup are students at the Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy. They have started an online petition. It is called “Keep Mr. Vieira at Collegiate.”

“The students do indeed want him to stay,” said Lyons. The School Board held an executive session Monday. The first time this could be discussed publicly will be at the board meeting on Wednesday. Until then, the Erie School Board is holding all details in confidence. James Vieira has said the following in part. “I am not permitted to speak to the media or anyone for that matter, at this time. I am truly sorry,” wrote Vieira.

“In the digital age it’s really easy to get a petition out there,” said student Alton Northup. The Erie School Board is expected to vote on Vieira’s transfer when they meet Wednesday evening. Superintendent Brian Polito is expected to make a statement regarding this at that meeting. Students plan to have a sit in at the school on Tuesday.