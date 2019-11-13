Ohio State star defender’s suspension to end before Penn State game

One of the best defensive players in the Big Ten – and the nation – will be back from his suspension just in time to play Penn State.

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young sat out the Maryland game due to a self-imposed suspension for a violation of NCAA rules. Young admitted to taking a loan from a family friend that he said he paid back.

According to ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, Ohio State announced Wednesday, Young will only have to sit out one more game – making it a two game suspension.

JUST IN.

NCAA has gotten back to @OhioStAthletics appeal and has dropped the games to 2 for Chase Young. This is final. He’s suspended for 2 games and will miss Rutgers Saturday and be back for Penn St and Michigan. His honesty and OSU being forthcoming helped immensely. — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 13, 2019

Penn State will play Ohio State on Nov. 23 at Noon televised on Fox.