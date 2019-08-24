Onboard the Blue Nose II during the Tall Ships festival

The Blue Nose II is a replica of the original Blue Nose built in 1921 in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.

The Blue Nose II is an identical design to the original ship in design, rigging and sail plan.

Captain Phil Watson, Blue Nose II says, “Back in the 20’s and the 30’s was the age of the sail so that race between the best American and best Canadian romanticized and was published around the world. It was a worldwide news story. “

The ship is the largest working main sail in the world measuring 4,100 square feet.

This boat wouldn’t be kept up to par without it’s crew members.

Lauren Wetzell, Blue Nose II deckhand says, “Every morning at eight we’ll stand and the flags raise. That signals our start to the day and then we go on with scrubbing the deck with brushes and squeegees. All the brass is polished as well with special treatments.”

Crew members say there’s many rewarding experiences while being aboard the beautiful Blue Nose II.

“Just seeing her sail is really awesome for a lot of us, I’m really new to the sailing world but our captain has been with us for 32 years, so he sees us under full sail and he loves it.

Ship open for deck tours from 10am-6pm.

