One car accident sends driver to hospital

One person is hospitalized following a single vehicle accident that happened in Meadville just before 3am Monday.
According to police, the driver “failed to navigate” the intersection of Park Ave and Arch Streets in Meadville. That driver was taken to Meadville Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
