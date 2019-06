One man is taken into police custody after driving his vehicle into an auto parts building.

The accident happening after 6 o’clock Tuesday night in the 1600 block of East 12th Street. According to police, the man was driving eastbound when he claims he was “cut off”. That’s when he veered off the road and drove into Empire Auto Parts. The driver fled the foot on scene and was taken into police custody.

The man allegedly saying he had one beer prior to the accident.