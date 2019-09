More than 60 cars showing up to the event. 1st Assistant Chief Nicole Leydan says the event helps to raise fund for the department. Leydan has been working on the event for more than four-month. She says the best part is seeing the community show up to support the crew.

"It makes me smile. To see all of these people come out cause the rain touching these cars…most people won't bring them. Seeing them come support us… it's amazing.