Over 70 years later, two local men recall D-Day

Now, 75 years later, two Erie natives; 97-year-old Alois Ropelewski, known to friends as ‘Al,’ and 94-year-old Arden Earll share experiences from D-Day. Since living through the event, Earll says the day brings back one major thought; “I always think of my comrades who are still there and never came home”.

Over 70 years later and Earll can still recall the day and the moments just before the ramp on the boat went down. He says he took a pill to not get seasick, ultimately making him tired until…

“Sergeant Wallburn and I stood up right in front of the boat and we let the sea water come up over the top and hit us in the face,” said Earll. “It wasn’t very long and we woke up. “

Ropelewski was 22-years-old on D-Day and, to this day, can recall tactics used.

“At night, we would crawl down the ditches; alongside the hedges.”

Earll says he keeps the men who are still in Normandy, France in his memory.

“They are the ones that are the real heroes,” said Earll. “They cannot be here… You cannot tell them that they are heroes. They stayed in France. They never came home.”