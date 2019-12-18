Penn State basketball’s rise to the rankings is not complicated

Penn State basketball is ranked in the Associated Press Top-25 for the first time in decades – but how did we get here?

The Penn State basketball program has had a strong schedule up to this point in the season. In years past, Penn State might have stumbled in this tough stretch.

Penn State just wrapped up a six-game stretch against teams from “Power 5” conferences. The team went 4-2 in that stretch with a disastrous loss to Ole Miss and a blowout loss to No. 5 Ohio State. Also, the four wins include victories over Georgetown, Syracuse, Wake Forest and now No. 7 Maryland.

Penn State navigated a strong early schedule you could argue because of a roster that is working well together. Lamar Stevens is averaging 16.7 points per game. He is complimented by second-leading scorer Myreon Jones who is averaging 13.5 points per game and center Mike Watkins who is averaging 10.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

Penn State is playing a brand of basketball where it does not have to rely solely on Stevens and his scoring, but he is obviously a big part of the team’s ability to win.

Point is – Penn State’s success is not a secret. The team is just playing better basketball than in year’s past. Coach Pat Chambers thinks the team’s chemistry is the driving force in the video above.