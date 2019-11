Coach Carolyn Kieger picked up a win in her debut as Penn State women’s basketball coach, but it just doesn’t count on the record just yet.

Penn State women’s basketball defeated Kutztown 64-44 Friday night in an exhibition game. Kamaria McDaniel led the team with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

The team will officially open the season Tuesday Nov. 5 on the road at Towson.

Watch the video above for highlights.