Penn State has had 13 undefeated seasons dating back to the 1800s.

The latest team to win every game was the 1994 Nittany Lions. That squad went 12-0 and was the first Penn State team to go undefeated after joining the Big Ten.

Penn State will recognize the 1994 team at halftime against Buffalo Saturday. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. televised on Fox.