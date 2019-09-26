Penn State volleyball honors deaf community in sweep over Michigan State

Jonni Parker made her mark on a special night for her and others.

Penn State swept Michigan State Wednesday in three straight sets. The match started with a “silent set” in honor of international week of the deaf and Parker. Doctor’s diagnosed Parker with severe hearing loss when she was four years old.

She wears hearing aids in both ears.

You saw the crowd using sign language to cheer on the team until Penn State’s ninth point when the building broke the silence.

Parker finished with a match-high 16 kills.

