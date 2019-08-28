Penn State volleyball picked No. 4 in preseason Big Ten poll

Penn State volleyball will once again be in a battle for the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions land at No. 4 in the Big Ten preseason coaches poll behind Wisconsin, Nebraska and Minnesota.

Three Penn State players landed on the preseason All-Big Ten team as well.

You can view both lists below courtesy of the Big Ten Conference.

2019 PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL TEAM

JACQUELINE QUADE, SR., OH, ILLINOIS

Erika Pritchard, Jr., OH, Maryland

Alexis Hart, Sr., OH, Minnesota

Taylor Morgan, Sr., MB, Minnesota

Stephanie Samedy, Jr., OPP, Minnesota

Nicklin Hames, So., S, Nebraska

Lauren Stivrins, Jr., MB, Nebraska

Lexi Sun, Jr., OH, Nebraska

Kaitlyn Hord, So., MB, Penn State

Jonni Parker, So., RS, Penn State

KENDALL WHITE, Sr., DS, PENN STATE

Blake Mohler, Sr., MB, Purdue

Sydney Hilley, Jr., S, Wisconsin

DANA RETTKE, Jr., MB, WISCONSIN

UNANIMOUS SELECTIONS IN CAPS

2019 BIG TEN PRESEASON POLL

1. Wisconsin

2. Nebraska

3. Minnesota

4. Penn State

5. Illinois

6. Purdue

7. Michigan

8. Ohio State

9. Michigan State

10. Maryland

11. Indiana

12. Northwestern

13. Iowa

14. Rutgers