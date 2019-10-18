Penn State women’s soccer downs Illinois Thursday

by: Peter Terpstra

With a World Cup champion in the house, Penn State women’s soccer scored two goals in the second half to edge Illinois 2-1 Thursday.

The team welcomed back former goalkeeper Ali Krieger to Jeffrey Field.

Krieger won a World Cup championship with Team USA as the country’s starting goalkeeper. She watched her college team pull off a come-from-behind win Tuesday.

Sam Coffey scored the game-tying goal in the 49th minute. Kerry Abello would score the game-winning goal for Penn State.

