Pennsylvanians can pick up free Naloxone starting Wednesday, including locations in Erie, Crawford and Warren counties.

As part of the Commonwealth’s second Stop Overdoses in PA: Get Help Now week, Governor Tom Wolf reminded all Pennsylvanians that the life-saving, overdose-reversal medication naloxone will be available for free at more than 95 locations from Wednesday September 18th until September 25th, this according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.

In Erie, Crawford and Warren counties, residents can pick up their own free naloxone as well. You can pick them up at these locations in your respective county.

Erie County: Blasco Memorial Library- 160 E. Front Street

Crawford County: Crawford County SHC- 847 North Main Street, Suite 101

Warren County: Warren County SHC- 2027 Pennsylvania Ave, East

“It’s imperative that we do all that we can to help our fellow Pennsylvanians during the ongoing opioid crisis,” Gov. Wolf said. “We can all be first responders if we come across someone who is experiencing an overdose from heroin or opioids and so receiving and carrying naloxone is vital. That’s why I am encouraging all Pennsylvanians to find a location near them and to pick up a free naloxone kit on Sept. 18 or 25.”

Gov. Wolf first signed a 90-day Opioid Disaster Declaration in January 2018, and recently renewed it for the seventh time. The 17 state agencies working as part of the Opioid Command Center focus on three areas: prevention, rescue and treatment. Naloxone is a rescue component with more than 25,000 lives saved in the state with the medication.