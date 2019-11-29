Port Farms is open for winter fun

Its a day people look to walk off the turkey and stuffing in order to find a perfect holiday addition to their home.

“Every year we come out on Black Friday morning, instead of going shopping and we pick out our Christmas tree and this year Avery’s goal was to get the biggest tree we could find,” said Stephanie Rademacher, Cambrige Springs resident.

Port Farms began its winter hours Friday. Owners say this creates a special time for not only those who visit, but for those who work as well. “This is probably most magical time we enjoy because we get to visit with people and actually talk to them and its more about the family time because they are coming out they are setting their traditions,” said Kelly Port, co-owner, Port Farms.

Some those traditions are being carried on to another generation. “My husbands family has been coming out here for years, so thats who come out here with, so its a nice tradition to carry on with our children,” said Rademacher.

When making your way to Port Farms you can expect a ride into the Christmas spirit. From looking at trees to having some holiday fun. One thing kids will have a chance to do is let Santa know exactly what they’ll be looking for underneath the tree this year. “An RC truck with paddle tires and a racecar keychain,” said Colten, five years old. “American Girl doll,” said Adelyn, six years old.

One of the owners explains one of the best parts about the farm is not only seeing the happiness when a family find a perfect tree, but its knowing that they’ll get to see many of those faces again. “Just to be a part of somebody’s family tradition and know that this is always going to be in their memory bank we love it. We have some people that are getting married here this year that started coming 17 years ago, so they’re starting their tradition with getting married and then coming to the pumpkin farm and then for the tree, so its truly wonderful to be apart of people’s families,” said Port.

Port Farms will be open Wednesdays through Sundays until December 22; from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.