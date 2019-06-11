Presque Isle Downs and Casino hosting a Job Fair

FILE In this June 21, 2018 file photo, a job applicant looks at job listings for the Riverside Hotel at a job fair hosted by Job News South Florida, in Sunrise, Fla. Economists forecast that employers added 191,000 jobs in July, down from 213,000 in June but easily enough to lower the unemployment rate over […]

The casino is looking to fill 80 positions, both part-time and full. Positions to be filled range from Security Officers, Table Game Dealers, Food and Beverage, and much more.

Paid Table Game Dealer School starts on Monday, June 17. Applicants wishing to fill this position need to be 18 years or older.

“It’s upbeat,” said Director of Human resources. “Always exciting, you get to have fun while working. We also have great benefits medical, dental, and vision. “



For a full list of openings head over to www.presqueisledowns.com.