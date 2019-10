Purdue will come to Penn State to play in a homecoming game without some key starters.

First-team all-American wide receiver Rondale Moore will miss the game with a lower-body injury. He is considered maybe the most dynamic playmaker for Purdue’s offense.

Purdue will also be without starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar who suffered a broken collarbone and will be out for an extended period of time.

Both players suffered injuries last game against Minnesota.

